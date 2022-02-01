Luis Campudoni has been named acting chief information officer (CIO) at the Small Business Administration (SBA) following news that CIO Keith Bluestein will be absent from his position for an indefinite period.

Bluestein’s SBA email currently has a kickback reply confirming his absence, saying, “I will be out of the office starting January 31, 2022. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact Luis Campudoni (SBA Acting CIO) at CIO@sba.gov. Otherwise, I will respond to your emails as soon as possible upon my return.”

It is unclear why Bluestein is absent from the CIO position. An SBA spokesperson said the agency “does not comment on personnel matters,” per agency policy.

SBA’s website currently lists Campudoni as the acting CIO. He became the agency’s deputy CIO in January 2021. Prior to SBA, Campudoni held positions at the Department of Homeland Security, and from 2017 to 2019 he was CIO and director of Facilities Management at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Bluestein served as acting CIO at SBA in 2015 and 2016, and was briefly the agency’s deputy CIO before that. Bluestein left SBA in 2016 to serve as associate CIO for Enterprise Services and Integration (ESI) at NASA.

Bluestein returned to SBA to serve as CIO in 2020, succeeding Maria Roat who left the agency to become deputy Federal CIO at the Office of Management and Budget. From 2010 to 2015, he served as CIO at the Navy Engineering Logistics Office.