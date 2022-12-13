The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) awarded CACI International and Peraton parallel $2.25 billion contracts for fieldwork support services as the agency moves to a new case processing system.

DCSA will use the contracts as a tool for its move to a new case processing system that can support more continuous vetting and monitoring of people that hold, or are applying for, clearances from the government.

The Trusted Workforce 2.0 initiative started in 2018 with the goals of cutting down the time needed to clear and onboard new hires, supporting reciprocity across the Federal ecosystem, and having the needed technology environment to enable all of that.

The larger goal is to set up a single vetting system that easily allows clearance holders to move within and across agencies, and to move away from periodic reinvestigations in favor of continuous vetting – in which automated record checks regularly review cleared individuals.

The new contracts will each have a minimum value of $1.5 billion and a $2.25 billion ceiling over five years each for CACI and Peraton. Both companies have provided similar services to DCSA for at least 15 years.

Four companies submitted bids to the DCSA in response to each solicitation, according to the Defense Department’s contract awards digest. However, there was a slight delay in awarding the contracts while the Government Accountability Office sorted out bid protests.