Bryan Ware Tapped to Fill Top DHS Cyber Position

President Trump intends to appoint Bryan Ware as the next assistant director for cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to a Dec. 18 White House announcement.

In his current role as DHS’s assistant secretary for cyber, infrastructure, and resilience policy, Ware supports agency efforts to reduce cyberthreats against critical infrastructure. Ware is best known for his work as an artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and cybersecurity entrepreneur prior to his position at DHS. He holds several patents in AI and mobile technologies and a degree in applied optics from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

As the assistant director for cybersecurity, the DHS official will be responsible for leading the agency mission to protect and strengthen critical infrastructure from cyberthreats. If confirmed in this new role, Ware would replace senior cyber official Jeanette Manfra who announced her departure from the position in November.