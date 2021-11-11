Dr. Brian Hermann has been appointed the new director of the Cybersecurity and Analytics Directorate at the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Hermann took over the role in October, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to the promotion, Hermann spent several years at DISA, including as the organization’s Services Development Director from July 2019 to Oct. 2021.

He was also DISA’s Chief of Enterprise-wide Services Development Division and Unified Capabilities Portfolio Manager.

Late last month, DISA announced plans to restructure the organization. DISA’s director, Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, said that the effort is aimed at reducing complexity and making it easier for industry to work with DISA.

The restructuring ended up giving DSA four centers as opposed to two, including the Digital Capabilities and Security Center, the Hosting and Compute Center, the Operation and Infrastructure Center, and the Enterprise Integration and Innovation Center.