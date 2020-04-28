Bill Zielinski Departing GSA for Local Government

A key figure in Federal IT acquisition is moving on to local government later this year.

Bill Zielinski, assistant commissioner of the Office of Information Technology Category (ITC) for the General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), plans to leave the agency on June 5.

An email communication announcing the move says Zielinski “will continue his public service at the local level government level,” but did not identify his new position. Zielinski has led IT buying for GSA since October 2018, and aided the transition of Federal agencies to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) communications services contract.

Laura Stanton, the ITC deputy assistant commissioner for category management, will become acting assistant commissioner of ITC beginning June 8. Vera Ashworth, vice president of CGI Federal, will join GSA as deputy assistant commissioner for ITC on May 26.