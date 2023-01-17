President Biden on Jan. 13 made a new group of appointments to the National Science Board (NSB).

The board functions to establish the policies of the National Science Foundation (NSF), particularly those related to the promotion of research and education in science and engineering, and also advises president and Congress.

Notable among the new NSB board members are those not from academia, including Marvi Ann Matos Rodriguez, director of Engineering at Boeing, and Merlin Theodore, group lead for the Manufacturing Science Division at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The remaining appointees are: