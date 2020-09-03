Backed by Big Tech, NSF Taking Proposals for AI Institutes

Last week the White House announced $140 million in funding towards seven artificial intelligence institutes across the country. Now the private sector is getting in on the action with four major tech companies pledging more than $160 million for eight new AI institutes.

Accenture, Amazon, Google, and Intel will be partially funding the new AI institutes backed by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The institutes are scheduled to launch next year, and NSF is requesting proposals for institutes to be formed in the following areas:

“Human-AI Interaction and Collaboration,”

“AI Institute for Advances in Optimization,”

“AI and Advanced Cyberinfrastructure,”

“Advances in AI and Computer and Network Systems,”

“AI Institute in Dynamic Systems,”

“AI-Augmented Learning,”

“AI to Advance Biology,” and

“AI-Driven Innovation in Agriculture and the Food Systems”

In addition to the private sector support, the AI and agriculture institute will be backed by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The due date for the final proposals to the NSF is December 4.