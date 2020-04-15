Army Wants Talent Acquisition Cloud

The Army Test and Evaluation Command (ATEC) is seeking a cloud-based tool for managing new talent recruitment and event management, according to an April 15 request for information (RFI).

A commercial-off-the-shelf solution would allow job candidates to upload application materials to a virtual database that hiring managers could view wherever. ATEC wants USAJOBS-integration to pull job announcements from the site and onto the application to allow users to view all related vacancies at once.

The event management tool would assist with event scheduling, metrics, statistics, staffing, and marketing. It should be able to manage RSVPs and event invites, while also indicating the agency’s return on investment for each event.

The product must comply with FedRAMP standards, be privacy shield compliant, and include certain network and application security provisions.

ATEC is accepting responses through April 22.