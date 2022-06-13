The United States Army plans to increase the size of its cyber branch across all components and double the size of its active-duty cyber corps, according to Army Spokesperson Bruce Anderson.

Specifically, the Army plans to increase the size of the cyber branch across all components – Active, Guard, and Reserve – from just over 5,000 personnel to just over 7,000 by 2030, Anderson said in an email to MeriTalk today.

“Active component growth in the force structure for Cyber Mission Force teams and Electronic Warfare companies and platoons will increase the authorized strength of the Cyber Corps from just over 3,000 to just over 6,000,” Anderson said.

“The growth in the Army’s Electronic Warfare forces will also create similar increases, though in smaller numbers, in the Army National Guard,” he added.

The Army’s new plan to increase its cyber branch comes as countries such as China and Russia continue to progress in cyber research and development. Additionally, Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has taught the Army the importance and value of secure communication on the battlefield, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said earlier this month.

The Army makes up a large part of the United State Cyber Command, working to operate and defend Army networks against adversaries to defend the nation.