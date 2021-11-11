The U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) has awarded CACI International a five-year single-award task order worth up to $785 million for information warfare and electronic warfare solutions and services.

The task order is for the Special Operations Forces Emerging Threats, Operations, and Planning Support (SOFETOPS), to advance USASOC’s missions and modernization “by offering new capabilities driven by emerging needs and continually evolving mission requirements.”

“CACI’s mission expertise in operational support, intelligence analysis, technology integration, and training will help Special Operations Forces adapt to the current and future threat environment,” John Mengucci, CACI president and CEO, said in a press release.

“Our experts will leverage advanced solutions for our mission partners and deliver training models based on first-hand experiences to prepare trainees with realistic scenarios,” Mengucci said.

The task order was awarded under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract vehicle. It has a one-year base period of performance, with four one-year options.