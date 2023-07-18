The U.S. Army has awarded Accenture Federal Services a $94 million contract to maintain and transform the agency’s Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) system.

To perform within an ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, the Army needs a scalable solution to modernize its ICAM system. Through the new contract, the service branch will be able to integrate commercial standards and architecture into its system ensuring the Army’s traditional method of manually provisioning user accounts will be automated. That will empower the Army to make real-time access control decisions while sustaining current ICAM operations for more than 1,500 applications.

“For the Army to be successful on tomorrow’s battlefields, network modernization is essential to fight and win in all domains – air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. Accenture Federal Services looks forward to delivering the innovations necessary to achieve technological dominance against our adversaries,” Dana Oliver, an Accenture Federal Services managing director and the firm’s U.S. Army programs lead, said in a press release.

“In addition to enhancing its cybersecurity posture, these innovations will drive enterprise efficiencies for the Army by eliminating costs associated with redundant ICAM manpower, hardware, software, and services,” she said.

Under the contract, Accenture will also provide identity governance and administration, privileged access management, and multi-factor authentication. These capabilities will enable the Army’s information sharing “while managing risks and protecting systems against unauthorized access.”

The Army ICAM contract has a period of performance of one year with three 12-month option periods.