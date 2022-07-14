The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that all 50 states have confirmed their participation in the Biden Administration’s Internet for All Initiative.

The initiative is part of the $42.45 billion funding program titled Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD), which will enable states to grow their high-speed internet access by deploying new internet infrastructure.

“The Department of Commerce is committed to ensuring all Americans have access to the internet, which is vital for our economic future,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Beyond access, we also must enable meaningful internet use and provide people with tools to participate in education and training, access health care, and thrive in the digital economy.”

“The Internet for All initiative will help states and territories accomplish both goals. I applaud America’s state and territory leaders who took these important first steps toward bringing equitable access to high-speed internet to the people they serve,” said Raimondo.

The initiative also encompasses another funding program titled State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program that is focused on states, territories, and tribal nations, and boosts the Federal government’s broadband funding support levels to $65 billion.

“Bringing high-speed, affordable Internet to all of America will require a whole-of-nation effort. Today America’s state and local leaders have spoken as one nation committed to bridging the digital divide,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. “Connecting America means leaving no community behind, and we are heartened by the bipartisan commitment to ensuring that all Americans have reliable, affordable Internet service and the skills needed to thrive in our modern digital world.”

NTIA plans on detailing the allocation of the funding some of these grant program by September 29.