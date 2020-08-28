Administration Appoints National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee Members

The Department of Energy (DoE) and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) today named nearly two dozen members from DoE National Laboratories, the tech sector and academia to the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC) that will advise the Trump administration on policies related to quantum information science (QIS).

“The White House is proud to join DoE to announce the members of the NQIAC, an important step forward for the National Quantum Initiative,” said U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios, in a statement listing the members. Kratsios is currently also serving as the acting under secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering at the Department of Defense (DoD). “We look forward to engaging with the entire U.S. innovation ecosystem to advance quantum research and innovation for the betterment of our Nation,” he said.

Chairing the committee will be Dr. Charles Tahan, OSTP’s Assistant Director for Quantum Information Science, and Dr. Kathryn Ann Moler, Dean of Research at Stanford University. Tech firms represented on the panel include Intel, Google, Micron, Lockheed Martin, and Microsoft.

The committee plans to hold its first meeting in October.

The Administration said earlier this week that DoE will provide up to $625 million of funding over five years to five QIS centers operating at DoE National Laboratories at Argonne, Brookhaven, Fermi, Oak Ridge, and Lawrence Berkeley.