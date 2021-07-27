The Access Board is looking for a contractor to help the agency move to a new electronic records management system and provide ongoing operation and maintenance, according to a request for information (RFI) on SAM.gov.

The Access Board is an independent Federal agency dedicated to accessibility for people with disabilities. The board is a leading agency in accessible design information, and ensures access to Federally funded facilities.

The agency currently has both paper and electronic records, but is looking for a new contractor to take over and create a new records management system within SharePoint in Office 365.

“The contractor will provide operations and maintenance, and training for Access Board staff as appropriate (to include oral, written, or training as needed), for the Access Board electronic records management system that will enable the agency to continue with lifecycle management and disposition of Federal records,” the RFI says.

Additionally, the contractor will be responsible for ensuring the electronic records are housed in the Records Center site, which “will serve as the central repository and disposition for all records.”

The Access Board also wants the new system to meet the agency’s current security policies and “ensure the system provides auto-categorization of records based on the Access Board’s metadata baseline and move the copies for lifecycle management and disposition.”

The agency also wants the contractor to ensure the system is accessible, conforming to the Board’s Section 508 accessibility guidelines.

Responses to the RFI are due August 3.