How Spectro Cloud’s PaletteAI Secure helps agencies scale AI securely, compliantly, and confidently

The rapid rise of AI is transforming enterprise applications and infrastructure at incredible speed. It is reshaping the marketplace of tools, software, and hardware, from sovereign clouds to the edge.

From a toolchain perspective, the AI ecosystem is exploding. Thousands of offerings are emerging, with more introduced every day. Additionally, developers are rapidly updating their software to support AI. According to Gartner, 80% of applications are expected to be rewritten to embed AI over the next several years.

On the hardware and infrastructure front, the story is the same. Massive GPU investments and rising AI infrastructure costs dominate budgets. Yet many GPUs sit underutilized due to over-provisioning and inefficient resource sharing.

For government agencies and regulated industries, this complexity makes it harder to maintain strict compliance, data sovereignty, and Zero Trust security standards, making the path to scalable, secure AI even steeper.

Team friction and ‘shadow IT’

Every team involved in AI initiatives faces pressure to prove value fast. Yet the drive for innovation from AI practitioners often clashes with IT’s need for visibility, compliance, and control — especially in government and regulated industries where security and accountability are critical.

This tension often leads to Shadow IT – ad hoc deployments outside enterprise guardrails – creating fragmented security, data risk, and limited visibility for platform and governance teams.

Design patterns such as AI factories and secure multi-tenancy are emerging to restore order, but implementing them securely and at scale remains difficult given the diversity of AI use cases and rapid tool evolution. For government and regulated sectors, the stakes are even higher: breaches, misconfigurations, or model exposure can have mission-level consequences. Compliance frameworks like FIPS 140-3 and Zero Trust are not optional, they are essential.

So… what’s the answer?

Organizations need a unified foundation that brings together platform and practitioner teams in one place. A solution that accelerates innovation while maintaining control and compliance.

The right tool must deliver speed and flexibility for AI teams while ensuring the visibility, policy enforcement, and governance IT requires.

In short, agencies and enterprises need a secure AI platform that can operate across any environment, data center, edge, or cloud, with the same level of assurance, compliance, and performance.

And this is exactly what Spectro Cloud delivers with our new PaletteAI and PaletteAI Secure platforms.

Meet PaletteAI Secure

PaletteAI Secure is a new platform from Spectro Cloud for deploying and managing secure AI workloads at scale. It creates a unified environment for both platform and practitioner teams, combining speed, security, and policy-driven governance across every layer of the AI stack.

PaletteAI Secure gives enterprises a consistent, repeatable foundation for building AI environments. It connects the full lifecycle: design, deploy, and manage across data center, cloud, and edge.

Platform teams use PaletteAI Studio, a specialized interface inside PaletteAI Secure, to design and publish AI stack templates pre-integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise components such as NeMo, NIM, DOCA, and Run:ai. These templates include the full infrastructure stack—operating system, Kubernetes, networking, and more—providing a consistent base for AI workloads.

Practitioners can customize and deploy these templates within approved guardrails, accelerating innovation while maintaining compliance and operational consistency.

Built-in automation handles provisioning, scaling, and updates, while unified governance and observability deliver visibility across environments.

PaletteAI Secure adds hardened security and compliance layers, FIPS 140-3 validation, and zero-trust enforcement at the infrastructure level.

PaletteAI Secure provides the foundation for building secure AI factories, enabling organizations to apply consistent Zero Trust controls and policy enforcement as they scale AI production across data centers, edge, and sovereign clouds.

Platform teams define compliant blueprints spanning every layer of the stack: FIPS-validated OS and Kubernetes, secured storage and networking, and trusted AI tools.

AI teams deploy freely within those secure boundaries. This design provides freedom with governance, giving regulated organizations the ability to scale AI confidently without compromising compliance.

Multiple layers of security and compliance

FIPS compliance

PaletteAI Secure adheres to FIPS 140-3, the standard for cryptographic security, and a mandatory requirement for sensitive government data workloads. Every layer, from the operating system to the workload, uses validated encryption modules and meets strict auditing requirements. This ensures that AI data remains secure from ingestion to inference, maintaining confidentiality throughout the AI lifecycle.

Zero Trust AI

PaletteAI Secure implements Zero Trust principles across the AI stack, ensuring that access is always verified and data is continuously protected. Using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF), the platform enforces isolation and encryption. These technologies help maintain strict boundaries between workloads and networks, providing consistent security and compliance for AI environments across all deployment locations.

SAINA: Secure AI-Native Architecture

Spectro Cloud’s Secure AI-Native Architecture (SAINA) defines how Zero Trust is implemented across PaletteAI Secure. Building on the same NVIDIA BlueField DPU and DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) foundation, SAINA acts as a guiding framework that unifies security, governance, and performance for deploying secure AI factories.

It turns Zero Trust principles into practical outcomes—isolating workloads, verifying access, and protecting data throughout its lifecycle. SAINA also enables secure multi-tenancy and network isolation, ensuring users and workloads remain isolated even in shared environments.

For government and defense organizations, it delivers consistent, compliant, and resilient security across data centers, edge, and sovereign clouds.

Backed by a proven security heritage

The U.S. military, defense, and government agencies have long trusted Spectro Cloud. PaletteAI Secure builds on the legacy of Palette VerteX, which powers secure Kubernetes management in classified and FedRAMP-authorized environments.

Spectro Cloud’s compliance portfolio includes FIPS 140-3 (certificate #5061), DoD STIG, ISO 27001:2022, and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications.

These credentials demonstrate its commitment to protecting critical workloads across sectors such as defense, healthcare, and energy. Trusted by security-driven organizations worldwide, Spectro Cloud delivers consistent protection for regulated and tactical deployments alike.

Learn more

To learn more about PaletteAI Secure, its security certifications, and the full range of compliance and security features it offers, visit palette-ai.com/secure.