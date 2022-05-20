Cloud security provider Zscaler said this week that it has two additional Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorizations in process, and expects to receive certifications in the coming weeks.

FedRAMP is administered by the General Services Administration (GSA) as a civilian government-wide program to provide a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services that government agencies can use.

Zscaler – which has numerous products and services already certified through the FedRAMP process – said the latest developments include Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) – Government in process for FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) – High.

The company said that its Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) – Government solution is JAB-High authorized and that the two solutions will together comprise the JAB-High authorized Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange for Federal customers.

Also in the process for a FedRAMP agency Moderate authorization is Zscaler’s ZPA solution. “Delivered in conjunction with FedRAMP Moderate-authorized ZIA, the two solutions together comprise the agency Moderate Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange for Federal customers,” the company said.

“Once both platforms are authorized, customers will be able to take advantage of the full features of Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange at the JAB High or the Moderate level,” the company continued. “This enables customers to align their security posture depending on their workload requirements to meet the Cybersecurity Executive Order’s zero-trust goals at all levels available under the FedRAMP program.

“To further align with federal agency directives such as the CX EO on transforming customer experience, Zscaler recently launched its digital experience monitoring tool (ZDX) as part of their FedRAMP offerings,” the company said. “ZDX is a cloud-based service offering end-to-end visibility and troubleshooting of end-user performance issues for any user or application, regardless of location.”

“The private sector has trusted the internet and Zero Trust architecture for years as their enterprise network,” commented Stephen Kovac, Chief Compliance Officer at Zscaler.

“You don’t need to put users on the network when you have proven you can make the internet as secure as private networks. We live by the philosophy – if you can’t reach it, you can’t breach it,” he said. “The current EO has accelerated agencies’ move in this direction. Zero trust delivered through trusted FedRAMP-authorized platforms is the key to securing this progress. These additional FedRAMP certifications, expected in the next few weeks, represent Zscaler’s continued ability to deliver secure, internet-based zero trust networking while meeting the highest levels of FedRAMP authorization as well as DoD IL5.”