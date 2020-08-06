Zscaler Progressing Toward FedRAMP High Impact for ZIA Gateway

Cloud security provider Zscaler said it is making progress in efforts to obtain “High Impact” level classification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA) service – a secure internet and web gateway solution that was the first product of its kind to receive to earn FedRAMP certification earlier this year.

The company said its bid for High Impact level certification has achieved “In Process” status with FedRAMP. The application for certification is being sponsored by a Defense Department (DoD) command.

“ZIA enables federal agencies to move securely to the cloud while providing internet and software-as-a-service (SaaS) application security that scales to all users from any device or location,” the company said. “This new milestone is the latest example of Zscaler’s ongoing commitment to helping federal agencies with their mission to modernize IT and adopt cloud-based solutions to more efficiently and securely serve citizens.”

“Our mission is to keep all DoD employees safe and productive, whether working from home or deployed in theater,” said Drew Schnabel, Vice President of Federal at Zscaler. “Supporting remote teams and securing all data classifications is more important than ever, and Zscaler is focused on delivering to agencies secure, fast access to cloud providers, SaaS applications, and private applications.”

Stephen Kovac, Zscaler’s Vice President of Global Government and Compliance, said the company is “honored to work with our DoD sponsor to achieve the FedRAMP High ‘In Process’ designation for Zscaler Internet Access, which the government uses as a Trusted Internet and Cloud Access Point.”

“This designation is an excellent example of how compliance programs like FedRAMP can be incredibly efficient, speed up innovation, and build upon the partnership between private industry and the government,” Kovac said.

In addition to the ZIA FedRAMP process, the company’s Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) earlier this year became the first zero trust remote access service to be designated FedRAMP High Baseline JAB Authorized. In May, DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit selected Zscaler to prototype ZPA and ZIA as secure access technologies. The company said that project has the potential to scale to other DoD organizations through a production Other Transaction (OT) agreement.