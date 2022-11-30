Cloud security provider Zscaler said today that its Zscaler Private Access service – a cloud-delivered, zero trust network access (ZTNA) service that provides secure access to all private applications, without the need for a remote access VPN – has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Authorization from the General Services Administration’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Designation of the FedRAMP Moderate authorization means that Zscaler is the only cloud security service provider to have all of the core solutions of its product portfolio – the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform – authorized by FedRAMP at the High and Moderate levels, the company said

FedRAMP is administered by GSA as a civilian government-wide program to provide a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services that government agencies can use.

As a result, “government agencies and their contractors will be able to use Zscaler’s Zero Trust platform for systems that manage their most sensitive information and protect against cyber threats,” the company said.

“Five years ago Zscaler committed to achieving FedRAMP Moderate and High authorization for our entire Zero Trust platform,” said Stephen Kovac, Zscaler’s Chief Compliance Officer, who explained that the company’s Zero Trust Exchange includes Zscaler Secure Web Gateway, which is the first TIC 3.0 cloud solution to be authorized by the FedRAMP office.

“Zscaler’s FedRAMP goals are complete, and today hundreds of Federal agencies and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) customers are using these platforms to secure their missions,” Kovac said.

“Additionally, Zscaler has completed IL5 certification on its zero trust platforms, which aligns with the release of the Pentagon’s zero trust strategy,” he said.

“In the coming months, you will hear more from our team,” Kovac promised. “We will share our process and lessons learned as we’ve grown to become the Federal government’s most trusted cloud security provider. Our hope is that other organizations will benefit and likewise strengthen Federal cyber defenses.”