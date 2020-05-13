Zscaler Achieves First-Ever FedRAMP-High Authorization for Zero Trust Remote Access

Cloud security provider Zscaler announced that its Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) service has achieved the first-ever FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) High Authority designation from the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for zero trust remote access service.

The JAB authorization comes as Federal agencies have taken rapid turns to large-scale teleworking amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Zscaler said the High Authority designation for ZPA means the service meets the requirements of civilian agencies, the Defense Department, and intelligence agencies.

Significantly, ZPA also meets the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) recently issued TIC 3.0 Telework Guidelines which allow for direct connections between authorized users and Federal applications in the cloud. DHS rolled out the new guidelines to help Federal agencies manage the shift to widespread telework, and to use technology “to the greatest extent practicable to support mission continuity.”

The company said ZPA’s High Authority designation “furthers its continued commitment to securing U.S. government employees and data,” and indicates “that ZPA has undergone a rigorous in-depth audit of critical security controls to protect the government’s most sensitive unclassified data in remote cloud computing environments.”

Stephen Kovac, vice president of Global Government and Head of Corporate Compliance at Zscaler, commented, “Federal CIOs are focused on giving employees the ability to meet the nation’s needs while working from home. The telework surge has placed an immediate focus on providing and securing remote connections. Working from home is a new normal that requires a new resiliency for the future, as well.”

“As a FedRAMP High-authorized cloud service, Zscaler Private Access provides agencies the ability to deploy a zero trust remote access solution quickly and at scale, giving Federal agencies the opportunity to ensure workers are highly productive and data remains secure, now and moving forward,” he said.