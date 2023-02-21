With a mission of separating zero trust security fact from fiction, Zscaler’s Public Sector Summit on March 8 in Washington, D.C. is gearing up to showcase the latest intelligence from top-level government and industry cybersecurity leaders. The event will provide a unique opportunity for the public sector IT community to come together and share, learn, and collectively strengthen how the U.S. defends the mission of government against sophisticated and unrelenting threats.

The program will draw from ongoing initiatives – including agencies’ shift to the cloud and implementation of zero trust mandates, to highlight:

Cybersecurity progress including successful zero trust initiatives from across the DoD, Federal Systems Integrators and Federal civilian agencies, along with state and local government, highlighting lessons learned and actionable advice;

Key policy initiatives, including rapidly approaching zero trust deadlines, CMMC, and what FedRAMP codification means for government cybersecurity;

How agencies are integrating zero trust security into digital transformation roadmaps to strengthen their cyber defenses as they modernize; and

Steps leaders are taking to stay ahead of the tech curve with next generation cybersecurity innovation, securing at the tactical edge, and more.

The Zscaler team, including Chairman, CEO and Founder, Jay Chaudhry, will discuss the importance of continued commitment to FedRAMP’s “certify once, use many” philosophy and the opportunity to advance U.S. cybersecurity through public/private partnerships – including CISA’s Joint Center Defense Collaborative. The company and its ThreatLabz research team analyzes threat telemetry from more than 270 billion transactions 250,000 cloud updates per day and will participate in cyber strategy planning with JCDC and its members.

Leaders on the cyber front lines will share their transformation journeys and how zero trust has been an integral part of success in their modernization efforts. You’ll hear from:

(Pending agency approval) Chris DeRusha, who sits at the top of the Federal security policy apparatus as both Federal CISO and Deputy National Cyber Director. With the Biden administration’s national cyber strategy due to be released in the next few weeks, the new policy directives are sure to be a big focus;

Melinda Rogers, CIO at the Department of Justice;

David Shive, the long-time chief information officer at the General Services Administration (GSA) and a senior member of the Federal CIO Council;

Gerald Caron, CIO in the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services;

Bo Berlas, CIO at GSA;

Bob Costello, CIO at CISA;

Amy Parde, Director of Cyber Security Operations at Lockheed Martin;

Roger Gibson, COO, State of New Jersey, Office of Information Technology;

Leah McGrath, Executive Director at StateRamp;

Brian Conrad, Acting FedRAMP Director (Pending agency approval);

Sean Connelly, TIC Program Manager and Senior Cybersecurity Architect at CISA; and

Padraig Moloney, VP External Technologies, Leidos

