Wiley Named Principle Executive at ODNI

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has named Neil Wiley as Principle Executive at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). According to a new release, “Wiley will assume the duties and responsibilities of the Principle Deputy Director of National Intelligence until a President nominee is confirmed by the Senate.” Wiley most recently served as Chairman of the National Intelligence Council at ODNI. “Neil is a career intelligence officer with 35 years of experience, both as a naval officer and a civilian intelligence professional. He is superbly qualified for this important role and will help ODNI advance its critical mission in support of America’s national security,” Grenell said.