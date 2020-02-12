Whittaker Named Acting Executive Director at GSA’s 18F
Brian Whittaker has been named acting executive director at the General Services Administration’s 18F digital services delivery office, a GSA spokesperson confirmed. He succeeds Angela Colter, who left the agency earlier this month. Whittaker was deputy executive director of GSA’s Centers of Excellence (CoE) program created in 2017 to accelerate Federal IT modernization including in areas of cloud adoption, contact centers, customer experience, data analytics, and information security.