The White House has released its National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which details plans to increase the hours of public-facing Federal offices and in-person services in April.

During his State of the Union address this week, President Biden called on “the vast majority” of Federal employees to return to the office amid improving COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

The new White House plan follows suit, saying the administration aims to “substantially expand levels of services at public-facing Federal offices.”

“COVID-19 no longer needs to dictate how we work,” the plan says. “Federal agencies will lead by example, increasing the hours public-facing Federal offices are open for in-person appointments and in-person interactions in the month of April.”

The plan also says that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will update workplace guidance for employers to ensure safe workplaces.

The OSHA guidance will include “how employers can continue to support increased vaccination and boosting of their employees; support workers such as people who are immunocompromised who choose to wear high-quality masks; limit workplace-based infections; and enhance ventilation.”