White House OSTP Leads Call with Allies on COVID-19

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) said today it led a call on Monday with science ministers and chief advisors from several allied nations “to share information on integrating science” into national responses to the COVID-19 virus. Topics discussed included data sharing, geographic distribution, and the use of data and science to inform quarantine, testing protocols, and research funding. On the call were officials from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. A second call is being schedule for the near future, OSTP said.