President Donald Trump’s March 1 executive order that declares English to be the official language of the United States leaves Federal government agencies – many of which provide services in multiple languages to reach people with limited English proficiency – on their own as to how to provide those services following the order.

“To promote unity, cultivate a shared American culture for all citizens, ensure consistency in government operations, and create a pathway to civic engagement, it is in America’s best interest for the Federal Government to designate one – and only one – official language,” the order states. “Establishing English as the official language will not only streamline communication but also reinforce shared national values, and create a more cohesive and efficient society.”

The new Trump order rescinds a 2000 executive order issued by President Clinton entitled “Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency.”

The 2000 order required Federal agencies to examine the services they provide, identify any need for services to those with limited English proficiency, and develop and implement systems to provide them to those people.

The new order, however, leaves it up to agencies what to do next.

“Nothing in this order, however, requires or directs any change in the services provided by any agency,” the new order says.

“Agency heads should make decisions as they deem necessary to fulfill their respective agencies’ mission and efficiently provide Government services to the American people,” the order says. “Agency heads are not required to amend, remove, or otherwise stop production of documents, products, or other services prepared or offered in languages other than English.”

Notable among the policies that Federal agencies follow to provide better citizen services is the 21st Century IDEA Act, which was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump in 2018.

The law created a set of minimum functionality and security standards that all public-facing Federal agency websites and digital services must meet, with the goal of improving how the government provides services to citizens.

The law does not have a foreign language requirement, but it does urge Federal agencies to make sure their websites and digital services are accessible to people with limited English proficiency.