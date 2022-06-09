The Senate has confirmed Kenneth L. Wainstein to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), with a 63-35 vote in favor of his nomination.

DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas released a new statement in regard to Wainstein’s confirmation.

“I thank the Senate for confirming Kenneth L. Wainstein to lead [I&A], and I am incredibly proud to welcome him to the Department. Ken is an extraordinarily dedicated and talented public servant with decades of government experience during both Democratic and Republican Administrations,” said Secretary Mayorkas.

Before the confirmation, Wainstein was a partner at the Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and focused on internal investigations and civil and criminal enforcement proceedings. He also has 19 years of experience working in the Department of Justice (DoJ).

Wainstein received his bachelors from the University of Virginia and his Juris Doctorate from the University of California at Berkeley.

Secretary Mayorkas also acknowledged Melissa Smisolva for her work at I&A as the “Senior Official Performing the Duties of Under Secretary for I&A and her extraordinary contributions to the Department over the past 17 years,” Secretary Mayorkas noted.