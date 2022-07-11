The Government Accountability Office (GAO) continues to push for changes to the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) at the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) in GAO’s latest annual priority open recommendations report.

The report suggests that the VA needs to implement 22 open recommendations – of which 20 had already been recommended since May 2021, leaving only two of them as new recommendations.

One of the underlining areas that need changes in the VA Health Care System is the need for clarification on roles and responsibilities.

“The Under Secretary for Health should establish a comprehensive policy that clearly defines Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) roles and responsibilities for managing and overseeing medical centers,” stated the report.

Other issues that need to be addressed look at how the VISNs must work closely with medical centers to improve efficiency.