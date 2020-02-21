Verizon Pulls Out of RSA Conference

RSA said today that Verizon will no longer participate in this year’s RSA security conference as a Gold Sponsor, presumably due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. The conference begins on Sunday in San Francisco. Verizon’s decision follows the news yesterday that AT&T Cybersecurity was pulling out of the event. The conference quoted the mayor of San Francisco as saying that the risk of becoming infected with the virus is “low, as the virus is not circulating within our community.”