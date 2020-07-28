Verizon Hires Chronis to Lead Public Sector Business

Verizon has hired Jennifer Chronis to lead its Verizon Public Sector business beginning next month. For the last four years, Chronis has been Amazon Web Services (AWS) General Manager of the company’s Department of Defense (DoD) account. “I am honored to join the Verizon Public Sector team and support the missions of Verizon’s Federal civilian and defense agency clients,” said Chronis. Prior to AWS, she was Vice President for DoD business at IBM. She retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel in 2010. Verizon’s current Federal business lead, Michael Maiorana, will leave the business at year’s end.