The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has tapped Alan Greilsamer to serve as the deputy chief information officer, account manager for health in the Office of Information and Technology (OIT).

Greilsamer confirmed his new position in a LinkedIn post. He has served at the VA for over 11 years, most recently spending over four years as the director of media relations for the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

Previously, he served as acting chief of staff for the OIT and as the communications strategist for the Office of Connected Care.

Before joining the VA, Greilsamer served as a senior communications consultant for High Performance Technologies, Inc. (HPTi). He also served as vice president for Communications Resources, LLC, and as the director of communications for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.