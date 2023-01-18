The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Technology Acquisition Center (TAC) unveiled its first draft for a $60.7 billion IT contract vehicle, according to the draft request for proposal (RFP) posted by the agency on Jan. 13.

Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation 2 (T4NG2) is the second iteration of the VA’s main contract for acquiring technology transformation services and solutions.

The agency is putting the pressure on industry to respond quickly to its draft solicitation – with questions and comments due only a week later, on Jan. 20.

Version two of the five-year contract continues the mission of T4NG to be the VA’s primary IT vehicle, including the “entire range of IT and Health IT requirements”:

Program management, strategy, enterprise architecture, and planning;

Systems and software engineering;

Software technology demonstration and transition;

Test and evaluation;

Independent verification and validation;

Enterprise network;

Enterprise management framework;

Operations and maintenance;

Cybersecurity;

Training; and

IT facilities.

According to the draft, the VA TAC plans to make 30 awards. Of those, 15 will go to service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSB). The government intends to give one of the 15 contracts set aside for SDVOSBs to a woman-owned small business, and a second to a small business in a historically underutilized business zone.

VA TAC anticipates issuing the final draft of T4NG2 next month.

The current T4NG vehicle has a ceiling of $22.3 billion and has seen $11.7 billion in task order obligations to date since it opened for business in 2016. Booz Allen Hamilton and its Liberty IT Solutions subsidiary lead the way with a combined haul of $3.8 billion in obligations.