The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Information and Technology (OIT) has recently promoted Joseph Stevenson as its new data enterprise architect within the Enterprise Cloud Solutions Office (ECSO), according to his LinkedIn profile.

As the new data enterprise architect, he will confirm VA’s data architecture meets necessary requirements that the department needs in order to meet the mission.

Prior to this new promotion, Stevenson had worked at the VA as a tools manager, as well as a cloud implementation lead.

Stevenson also served as the chief information officer (CIO) at Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of Health Affairs (OHA), as well as an information assurance officer at the Marine Corps. He also served as a technical lead at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The VA, earlier this fall, also promoted Huda Terraz to serve as the new executive assistant at the Office of the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Chief Information Officer (DCIO) within the Office of Information and Technology (OIT), according to her LinkedIn profile.

Previously, Terraz served as the executive assistant to the executive director of End User Operations, Information Technology Operations and Services (ITOPS).