VA Implements AI-Based Virtual Assistant for Veteran Care

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched a new electronic virtual assistant (e-VA) to help veterans connect with agency counselors and answer basic questions.

The AI-based e-VA was first launched at four Veterans Benefits Administration locations – Southeast, Pacific, Continental, and Northeast – with full national rollout completed on August 11.

“For our veterans, e-VA means communicating with more flexibility and convenience and the ability to connect with our counselors and staff via text and email,” Secretary Robert Wilkie said in an August 31 press release. “For VA, e-VA connects with our veterans, efficiently handles administrative functions, works with our case management system and also provides management with additional reporting tools.”

The new tool offers automated alerts, follow-up messages, appointment reminders, and appointment scheduling to streamline customer service support for veterans. E-VA also automates some administrative activities for Veteran Readiness and Employment Vocational Rehabilitation counselors and staff.

According to VA, all correspondence over e-VA will be documented in the veteran’s electronic file.