VA Deploying Real-Time CX Surveys to Measure Feedback on VA.gov

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is launching several real-time customer experience surveys on its websites to monitor feedback from veterans on their use of VA.gov, according to the agency’s September 2020 President’s Management Agenda (PMA) update.

The Veterans Experience Office (VEO) launched two customer experience surveys on the Veterans Health Administration earlier this summer. The emergency medicine and no-show surveys identify how veterans are interacting with the agency. Now, VEO is planning to deploy a survey to customers using VA.gov, enabling the agency to monitor veteran feedback. The customer experience survey efforts are a part of VA’s PMA goal to leverage customer experience data analytics to improve veteran trust.

The survey launch is the first part of VA’s strategy. The survey capability will allow leadership to see trending comments on veterans’ experience before problems arise. Next, VA will collect data to improve access and navigation of VA.gov.

“VA must engage veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors and demonstrate responsiveness to their concerns by institutionalizing the voice of the veteran across business lines to drive performance improvements and increase trust in VA, including online at VA.gov,” the agency wrote about its PMA goal.

The VA-Wide Trust Survey, implemented to measure veteran trust of the agency and its sites, experienced a net increase in percentage of veteran trust by 40 percent, according to the most recent data reported in the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2020. In the survey, veterans are asked about their ease, effectiveness, emotion, and other customer experience factors to analyze how they navigate VA.gov.

By the end of FY2020, VA is on track to meet three more customer experience PMA milestones. By the fourth quarter, VA will enable role-based access to its veteran experience platform for all employees, automate measurement and reporting across VA.gov, and provide a capability to see trending concerns and predictions on emerging topics. In early FY2021, VA expects to begin collecting quarterly veteran experience data with its new capabilities.

Ultimately, VA’s goal is to increase veteran trust in its services to 90 percent by FY2021.