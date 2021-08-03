The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) awarded a seven-year, $497 million contract to enterprise IT provider Peraton to provide IT infrastructure-as-a-managed-service (IaaMS), the firm announced August 2.

As part of the deal, Peraton will support VA storage and computing infrastructure facilities. The firm will be responsible for supporting up to 220 petabytes of VA critical data.

“This award demonstrates Peraton’s unique capabilities in health data management and storage, and deep understanding of VA’s mission,” President of Peraton’s Global Health and Financial Solutions division Tarik Reyes said in the release. “Our innovative laaMS solution simplifies infrastructure consumption into an easy-to-use managed service, enabling enterprise-level transparency across clouds and facilities.”

Peraton will be responsible for supporting over 300 VA facilities and focus on business operations, data, and medical images in veteran care.

The IaaMS system will also create a standard service delivery model and work to eliminate the current application-specific models, the release says.