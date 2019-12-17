USTRANSCOM Looks for Cyber and IT Support

The United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) is looking to support its Joint Enabling Capabilities Command (JECC) across its network and the various Department of Defense (DoD) networks it uses, as noted in a request for information (RFI) released December 13.

The RFI highlights the variety of services that the JECC needs support on, including IT asset management, software configuration, records management, and cybersecurity, among others. The current mix of cloud, on-prem and virtualized environments add complexity for any contractor as well.

“The diversity of the applications riding on the JECC environments (C2 systems, information management systems, mail/message systems, and security systems) compound the integration of new system requirements. The information security environment on the segments of the JECC network environments are a unique integration of products demanding a high degree of technical capability,” the RFI states.

USTRANSCOM also highlights the importance working across different environments. The command uses NIPRNET, SIPRNET, and DoD’s intelligence networks, as well as connecting to other service networks and commercial networks.

The contractor will need to help push a positive change in JECC’s IT culture by using best practices from the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) and the Project Management Institute (PMI). The RFI states that it is looking for a partner who will use those best practices to “influence the organizational culture to support continual improvement activities.”