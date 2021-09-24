The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a major initiative to modernize its IT operations back in 2017 by launching Farmers.gov to provide online self-service applications. However, improved oversight of the site is necessary to improve customer service for farmers and ranchers.

By 2018, USDA’s Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) mission area had launched Farmers.gov, which provides farmers, ranchers, and foresters with online self-service applications and business tools, like a farm loan eligibility tool. The minimal oversight of the resource has allowed the project to proceed without cost and schedule estimates, as well as employees raising concerns with usability and usefulness of the applications and tools.

“Specifically, the governance boards did not conduct reviews at predefined checkpoints for Farmers.gov, as required by USDA’s governance framework,” wrote GAO in a new report. “This lack of oversight has allowed FPAC to proceed without developing key program documentation for Farmers.gov, such as project plans and cost and schedule estimates.”

GAO says that USDA should improve oversight of Farmers.gov and develop repeatable processes that align agile methodology to USDA’s governance framework to address concerns and enhance service for intended customers. GAO made 15 recommendations for USDA, which were all agreed to.

Among those recommendations for USDA include: