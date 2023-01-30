The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is looking for public input as it moves to create a new fellowship program Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) positions.

The agency on Jan. 23 released a request for information (RFI) that is looking for input on how the program can develop new ideas that can be incorporated into the fellowship.

USAID is “seeking input regarding pathways and concepts for potentially designing and implementing new professional Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fellowships programming at USAID,” the RFI states.

The agency said it’s not RFI looking for information regarding the technical aspects of the program, but rather is looking for information regarding “Ideas, comments, and information from any and all respondents requested on potential fellowships program design and approaches.”

Lastly the RFI stresses that the agency wants to expand on “professional development opportunities and a rich and ever-growing professional network of fellows have also served as key components of USAID’s Science and Technology (S&T) fellowships programs.”

Interested parties must respond by Feb. 3