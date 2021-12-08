The U.S. Coast Guard has selected AT&T to consolidate different data communications networks onto a single modernized data communications platform under a task order worth up to $161 million over 11 years.

The task order is from the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization – the Defense Information Systems Agency’s contracting arm – and falls under the U.S. General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract.

Through a new data communications platform, AT&T aims to offer the Coast Guard “improvements in network efficiencies, speed, and flexibility,” according to an AT&T press release.

The Coast Guard will also be able to expand its usage of FirstNet, AT&T’s nationwide communications platform. Currently, the Coast Guard uses FirstNet services and capabilities for routine and special operations across more than 1,300 pilots and aircrew.

“Time is precious for the critical services the U.S. Coast Guard provides, from search and rescue to port security and military readiness,” Stacy Schwartz, vice president of the FirstNet program at AT&T, said in the release.

“It’s vitally important they have a fast, reliable, and modernized data network to help ensure rapid flow of data to support their important work daily,” she added. “We’re proud to help the Coast Guard deliver its mission with our fast and highly reliable network platform and advanced technologies.”