U.S. Principal Deputy Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Alexander Macgillivray announced this week that he is stepping down from his post at the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

Macgillivray assumed the leadership role after President Joe Biden appointed him in December 2021. Macgillivray served in a similar role – Federal deputy CTO – for two and a half years under the Obama administration.

Macgillivray tweeted that his last day in the position was June 8.

“It was a huge privilege to get to work here again as part of the Biden Administration. I am extremely grateful and more than a little sad that my time is up,” he wrote on his social media.

“I am thankful for the support of [OSTP] Director Arati Prabhakar and am excited to see all the great work to come from the phenomenal Tech Division,” Macgillivray wrote on Twitter. “I’ll be cheering them on.”

Macgillivray led a lot of work with OSTP on artificial intelligence – including the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and recent initiatives from the White House on AI research and development and efforts to protect Americans’ rights and safety in the age of AI.

Before working in government, Macgillivray held private sector roles as deputy general counsel at Google and general counsel at Twitter. Macgillivray has not yet announced where he will work after leaving the White House.

Dominique Duval-Diop and Denice Ross will continue to lead OSTP’s Tech Team in their new roles as U.S. chief data scientist and U.S. deputy CTO for tech, respectively. President Biden has yet to nominate a U.S. CTO.