The Biden Administration appointed has Alexander Macgillivray, former United States deputy chief technology officer (CTO), to serve as the next Principal Deputy CTO in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Macgillivray announced on Twitter Dec. 21.

Macgillivray previously served as the deputy Federal CTO from September 2014 until January 2017. He joins a team led by OSTP Director Dr. Eric Lander.

“So happy to be joining [OSTP] to help maximize the benefits of science and technology to advance health, prosperity, security, environmental quality, and justice for all Americans,” Macgillivray tweeted. “Growing the tech team is my first priority. We’re looking for more folks like our amazing Chief Data Scientist [Denise Ross] & National AI Initiative Director Dr. Lynne Parker.”

Prior to his time as deputy Federal CTO, Macgillivray served as deputy general counsel at Google from 2003-2009 and then joined Twitter as general counsel from 2009-2013. Since his departure from the Federal government in 2017, Macgillivray co-founded data and tech non-profit Alloy and served as general counsel of the company in its first year.

In his announcement, Macgillivray also said the OSTP team is still looking for a CTO to lead the office in “tech capacity building and policy” on a national level.