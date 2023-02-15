The U.S. Army is looking for new autonomous technology to support military efforts in its Maneuver Support Capability Development Integration Directorate (MS CDID), according to a request posted Feb. 14 on Sam.gov.

The request looks to be included in the Maneuver Support & Protection Integration Experiments 2024 event, also known as MSPIX 24.

“MSPIX provides a centralized experimentation and analysis process for technologies that may provide desired capabilities, verifies critical operational data, and makes recommendations for further development and additional improvements based on the analysis,” the request states.

The request’s objectives include some of the following areas.

Provide predictive and real-time protection related information to help offer commanders situational awareness;

Autonomous capability to mechanically breach through obstacles and verify the lane is clear of any hazards prior;

Obscurants, camouflage and systems to help counter enemy targeting over multiple spectrums; and

Capability to conduct autonomous decontaminant operations.

Respondents must discuss how their proposals adhere with the Army’s modernization goals as well as identify how many military personal will be needed to participate at the MSPIX 24 event.

All interested parties have until April 28 to submit their proposals.