The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has appointed Yemi Oshinnaiye to serve as its next chief information officer (CIO), an agency spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Oshinnaiye’s official first day at TSA will be May 9. Currently, Oshinnaiye is serving as the deputy CIO for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) – a role he has held since March 2019.

Prior to his work at USCIS, Oshinnaiye served as the chief technology officer at Dev Technology Group, Inc. He also served in several other roles at the Department of Homeland Security, including division chief of enterprise infrastructure, associate chief, branch chief, and IT specialist.

During his time at USCIS, Oshinnaiye worked to implement DevOps practices. At an event in February 2020, Oshinnaiye said DevOps helped his agency move toward a workplace culture that increased flow and speed.

“It’s about flow,” Oshinnaiye said. “If I build something that can’t be reused, then I am not supporting flow.”