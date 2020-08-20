Top CISA Infrastructure Official Leaving for the Private Sector

Brian Harrell, assistant director for infrastructure security at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is leaving his current post to take a role in the private sector, an agency spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk today.

Appointed to fill the position in December 2018, Harrell’s background includes several senior roles at electric infrastructure security organizations. At CISA, Harrell has held a key position helping the agency organize critical infrastructure security exercises, such as the recently completed 2020 National Cyber Storm Exercise.

The CISA spokesperson did not comment on Harrell’s next position, but credited Harrell for his work with the agency on soft target security efforts, launching SchoolSafety.gov, and enhancing collaboration with public and private sector partners.

Deputy Assistant Director Steve Harris will take over for Harrell as acting assistant director starting Monday.