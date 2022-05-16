The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has appointed Tonya Ugoretz as the new lead for the bureau’s Intelligence Directorate, moving from her role as deputy assistant director of the bureau’s cyber division.

Ugoretz first joined the FBI in 2001 as an intelligence analyst and later in 2010, she moved up the ladder to chief intelligence officer. Later in 2018, Ugoretz was appointed deputy assistant director of the cyber division.

“I’m excited to lead our talented intelligence workforce into our next chapter, which will be full of challenges, opportunities, and risks that we will weigh according to the FBI’s mission: Protect the American People and Uphold the Constitution,” Ugoretz said, during her announcement of the move on LinkedIn.

Ugoretz has a long history in the intelligence community. In addition to working for the FBI, Ugoretz served as a director at the Office of the Director for National Intelligence’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center. She also served as a special adviser at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and served in joint-duty assignments with the Central Intelligence Agency’s Counterterrorism Center.

“This is a proud moment for our intelligence workforce, but I stand on the shoulders of thousands of FBI employees in dozens of job roles over the years who have collected, analyzed, and acted on intelligence since decades before the National Security Act of 1947,” she wrote.