The Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) Program Management Office (PMO) is looking to hire three new technical leads to help the office work through the current deluge of TMF funding proposals and finish doling out the $1 billion given to the program in March’s American Rescue Plan Act, the office posted on its site and USAjobs.com.

The three technical lead positions are housed within the Office of the Deputy Administrator at the General Services Administration (GSA) and are GS-15 level positions. The technical leads would help the PMO build out its technology investment strategy.

“Technical Leads are crucial to helping the government invest over $1 billion in funding (including through the American Rescue Plan) to modernize government systems. This is an opportunity to make a huge difference in the lives of the public,” the post says.

The key objectives for the new technical leads are to “provide technical advice to agency leadership and the TMF board,” and to “provide technical leadership and strategic guidance to TMF projects.”

The TMF PMO has already released the first round of awards from the additional $1 billion appropriated in the American Rescue Plan, doling out $311 million across seven projects. With around $700 million left in the coffers from the bill, the technical leads will help the agency work through more than 100 funding requests that totaled more than $2.3 billion.

The biggest chunk of that funding went to GSA’s login.gov operation, netting $187 million from that first round of funding. The first round of funding targeted cybersecurity measures, including $60 million to three agencies to move to a zero trust architecture.

The job postings – titled IT Program Manager positions on USAjobs.gov – will remain open until November 19 and the salary for the posts ranges from $128,078 to $172,500 per year.