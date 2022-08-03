The Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) today announced over $26 million of new project funding to the Department of Labor (DoL), AmeriCorps, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The latest round of funding will help the three agencies to modernize outdated systems and reduce cybersecurity risks through investments of $7.2 million for DoL, $14 million for AmeriCorps, and $5.6 million for USAID.

“The TMF provides critical funding to address urgent IT modernization and cybersecurity challenges across the federal government,” said TMF Board Chair and Federal CIO Clare Martorana. “The investments in DOL, AmeriCorps, and USAID will modernize outdated systems, accelerate implementation of zero trust architecture to address immediate cybersecurity gaps, and enhance public-facing services in order to provide simple, seamless, and secure access to government services.”

“The TMF continues to make smart technology investments to modernize IT systems, safeguard sensitive data, and provide the American taxpayers with efficient, effective access to necessary services,” said TMF Executive Director Raylene Yung. “These investments demonstrate the Federal government’s commitment to transforming the way agencies use technology while improving the end-user experience.”

The TMF received a $1 billion infusion from Congress last year and has now made investments totaling well over half a billion dollars.

The Biden administration has asked for $300 million in new TMF funding for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, and appropriations legislation approved by the House offers a $100 million funding bump. However, the Senate’s version of proposed FY2023 spending legislation does not include any additional TMF funding.

Integrated Visa Processing at DoL

The DoL’s TMF funding will assist the agency in modernizing its permanent labor certification services. The PERM Visa Modernization project aims to create a more seamless immigrant visa processing experience, as well as make it easier for employers to access permanent labor certification services.

“By integrating the permanent labor certification process into the Foreign Labor Application Gateway, which uses GSA’s Login.gov, we will make it easier, faster, and cheaper for employers to access permanent labor certification services and create a more seamless immigrant visa processing experience,” said Brian Pasternak, administrator at the Office of Foreign Labor Certification.

Grants Management Modernization at AmeriCorps

At AmeriCorps, the TMF funding will help to replace the agency’s 20-year-old grant management system with a modern, agile platform. The new system will allow the agency to integrate new and emerging Federal grant practices, while significantly improving the agency’s ability to secure protected data.

“AmeriCorps is grateful to receive funding from TMF to modernize our information technology infrastructure,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “This funding directly impacts our ability to meet our mission by upgrading our grants management system and improving outreach to organizations and volunteers at the local level.”

Zero Trust Architecture at USAID

The TMF funding allotted to USAID will help the agency to accelerate its zero trust initiative, advancing the development timeline from FY2025 to FY2024. This project will provide increased protection for the agency’s cyber assets, and improve the work experience of over 13,000 end users around the world.

“TMF funding will allow USAID to accelerate its zero trust initiative across an ‘anytime-anywhere’ organization of over 13,000 end users worldwide, improve customer experience, and reduce mission risks as it helps execute the Administration’s foreign assistance and development priorities,” said Paloma Adams-Allen, deputy administrator for management and resources.