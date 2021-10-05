As the cyber threats we face become more diverse across the nation and globe, security and IT operations teams must include encompass diverse perspectives.

For MeriTalking’s first installment of the “Human Side of Cyber” series, MeriTalk’s Nicole Burdette sits down with Teddra Burgess, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Tanium to dive into the importance of having diverse perspectives and experiences on an organization’s cyber response team, how to overcome diversity recruitment and retainment challenges, and advice for leaders looking to build a diverse cyber team.