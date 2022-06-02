Teresa Carlson, who left Microsoft in 2010 to found Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector operation and later serve as president and chief growth officer at Splunk, confirmed today that she rejoined Microsoft late last month as corporate vice president and Executive-in-Residence.

Carlson confirmed the new appointment on her LinkedIn account today. The move had been reported, based on unnamed sourcing, in various Silicon Valley publications earlier this week.

Those reports said that Carlson is reporting to Chris Young, Microsoft’s executive vice president of business development, strategy, and ventures. The company’s press office declined to comment on that arrangement today.

In addition to her new position at Microsoft, Carlson is a non-executive chair and co-founder of KnightSwan Acquisition Corp., an acquisition vehicle that went public earlier this year.

The company will seek acquisitions and similar transactions and describes itself as “an industry disruptor and catalyst for new and emerging technologies focused on accelerating innovation in cyber, cloud, and mission intelligence, a field focused on the collection, analysis, and delivery of foreign intelligence and counterintelligence information for the purposes of improving decision-making.”

KnightSwan said it’s targeting investment in a company “that provides technologically-differentiated products and solutions to the commercial and government markets,” and the firm said it believes it “has the chance to seize a timely and significant market opportunity.”