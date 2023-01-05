Teresa Carlson, a former top executive at both Amazon and Microsoft, announced today that she is taking over as president and chief commercial officer at supply chain technology provider Flexport.

Carlson will oversee Flexport’s sales, marketing, and communications, as well as spearhead the company’s expansion in new global markets and strategic partnerships.

The San Francisco-based company’s co-CEO, Dave Clark, said, “As Flexport looks to its next phase of growth, we believe Teresa’s leadership will help us forge new partnerships at a global scale and seize the incredible opportunity to digitally transform the supply chain for multiple industries.”

“Flexport is revolutionizing global logistics with its technology platform and enabling customers to track, ship, and improve efficiencies throughout their entire supply chain,” Carlson said of the global leader in supply chain technology in a Jan. 5 LinkedIn post.

She continued, “Flexport is a true leader for positive change in the logistics industry, and I was inspired by its customer-centric approach, which has been a focus of mine throughout my career.”

The trailblazing tech-industry veteran brings more than 25 years of global experience in driving growth and innovation to her new job. Carlson broke ground in the tech industry by specializing in cloud computing, founding – and for over a decade – leading Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) worldwide public-sector business in 2010.

She left AWS in 2021 to join Splunk, where she was president and chief growth officer, managing 70 percent year-over-year cloud revenue growth.

In May of 2022, Carlson rejoined Microsoft to serve as the company’s corporate vice president and executive-in-residence – overseeing the company’s U.S. Federal government business.

Flexport arranges ocean and airfreight shipments for retailers and manufacturers through a web interface. “I’m excited to join the talented Flexport team to grow the business globally and empower current and new customers with our full suite of innovative technology solutions,” Carlson said.